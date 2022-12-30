WSGW Morning Team: December 30, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We’re talking about the “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States” broadcast, we’re talking about taking down Christmas lights, we’re talking cleaning up dog poop, we’re talking CMU basketball (runs 9:30)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: What is “Buccal Fat” and why is removing it a trending beauty option on social media (runs 9:26)…..

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:58)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A researcher in Antartica is collecting ice samples that could be two million years old (runs 3:09)…..

Click for Link to video to see the camera going down the hole

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Are you disappointed as Charlie is when he heard there was video of a Tasmanian Devil invading a home in Australia (runs 3:31)…..

Click for Link to see the Tasmanian Devil in the Home in Australia

Lost Engagement Ring Found in Toilet 21 Years Later!!!

From the Manchester (Connecticut) Fire Rescue EMS Facebook Post…..

Shift 1 operated on Interstate 384 this afternoon at this single vehicle accident which caused the guardrail to separate and then impaled the vehicle.

The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it.

Miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics.

************************************************* Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We note the death of Pele, the soccer great, and the singer?!?! (runs 3:31)….. https://www.wsgw.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Pele.mp3 *************************************************

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think 2023 will be for You….. WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Outlook for 2023 *************************************************

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about….. GOAT WATCH!!!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

