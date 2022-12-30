WSGW Morning Team: December 30, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We’re talking about the “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States” broadcast, we’re talking about taking down Christmas lights, we’re talking cleaning up dog poop, we’re talking CMU basketball (runs 9:30)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: What is “Buccal Fat” and why is removing it a trending beauty option on social media (runs 9:26)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:58)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A researcher in Antartica is collecting ice samples that could be two million years old (runs 3:09)…..
Click for Link to video to see the camera going down the hole
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Are you disappointed as Charlie is when he heard there was video of a Tasmanian Devil invading a home in Australia (runs 3:31)…..
Click for Link to see the Tasmanian Devil in the Home in Australia
Lost Engagement Ring Found in Toilet 21 Years Later!!!
*************************************************
From the Manchester (Connecticut) Fire Rescue EMS Facebook Post…..
Shift 1 operated on Interstate 384 this afternoon at this single vehicle accident which caused the guardrail to separate and then impaled the vehicle.
The steel guardrail traveled through the passenger compartment, between both front seats and then exited the rear, extending approximately 20 ft beyond it.
Miraculously, the occupant suffered only minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics.
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: We note the death of Pele, the soccer great, and the singer?!?! (runs 3:31)…..
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think 2023 will be for You…..
Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Auld Lang Syne”
