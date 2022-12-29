WSGW Morning Team: December 29, 2022 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..
Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, plus a special guest this morning
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A Christmas Day festival in Peru continues an ancient fighting ritual to resolve conflicts before the year’s end (runs
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: It’s not a country club, it’s an “Automotive Club” (runs 3:12)…..
*************************************************
This Rare Baby Pygmy Hippo Born at a Virginia Zoo Needs a Name
PHOTO: Virginia Zoo
*************************************************
A Wedding Videographer Relates the Story of a Bear Killing a Moose During a Wedding
*************************************************
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think 2023 will be for You…..
*************************************************
Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam
*************************************************
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: ABBA “Happy New Year”
