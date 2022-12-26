WSGW Morning Team: December 26, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration (runs 8:37)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Gas Prices and Christmas Travel (runs 7:53)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: “Bait and Switch” job interviews (run 3:50)…..
*************************************************
PHOTO: Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children
*************************************************
Dec. 23 (UPI) — The organizers of a crochet project in Portugal said they may have broken a Guinness World Record when their crocheted Christmas tree reached more than 55 feet tall.
The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação, a residents’ group in Loures, Lisbon, said the project started as a means of providing social activities for elderly residents after two years of pandemic shut-downs, but the project soon grew to involve 70 people from ages 11 to 88.
“We never thought this project would be so successful. We initially thought of a small tree measuring 3-4 meters and then, as we realized that there would be many people involved, we advanced to a 17-meter [55.7-foot] tree and entered it in the Guinness Book of Records,” project coordinator Catarina Canelas told the Gaudium Press.
The current Guinness World Record for tallest crochet sculpture (supported) is a 52-foot, 1.98-inch crocheted Christmas tree made in Ecuador in 2021.
Photo: Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação/Facebook
*************************************************
Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think 2023 will be for You…..
*************************************************
Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam
*************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Let It Snow“. Our post-Christmas songs continue to New Year’s Day as we play songs only heard at this time of year even though there is no reference to Christmas or holiday in the song!
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page