WSGW Morning Team: December 26, 2022 (Monday)

We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration (runs 8:37)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Gas Prices and Christmas Travel (runs 7:53)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: “Bait and Switch” job interviews (run 3:50)…..

Congratulations to Cassidy and Dylan Scott who just welcomed their firstborn child into the world! This is an exciting time for any family, but it’s extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday. That’s right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance that’s one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born. She held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration. Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday!

PHOTO: Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children

Dec. 23 (UPI) — The organizers of a crochet project in Portugal said they may have broken a Guinness World Record when their crocheted Christmas tree reached more than 55 feet tall.

The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação, a residents’ group in Loures, Lisbon, said the project started as a means of providing social activities for elderly residents after two years of pandemic shut-downs, but the project soon grew to involve 70 people from ages 11 to 88.

“We never thought this project would be so successful. We initially thought of a small tree measuring 3-4 meters and then, as we realized that there would be many people involved, we advanced to a 17-meter [55.7-foot] tree and entered it in the Guinness Book of Records,” project coordinator Catarina Canelas told the Gaudium Press.

The current Guinness World Record for tallest crochet sculpture (supported) is a 52-foot, 1.98-inch crocheted Christmas tree made in Ecuador in 2021.

Photo: Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação/Facebook

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about….. GOAT WATCH!!!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

