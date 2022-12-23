WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: December 23, 2022 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
December 23, 2022 5:10AM EST
Share
WSGW Morning Team: December 23, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Here is the WSGW Christmas Programming for 2022…..

 

 

WSGW Christmas Programming (presented by Frankenmuth Credit Union)

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Uncle Eddie Causes Confusion and a Call to the Cops  (

 

Photo:   WDRB via AP

A 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas display in the Dogwood subdivision of Shepherdsville, Ky. looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. Officers arrived to find a mannequin decorated like the character from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (WDRB via AP)

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:

 

 

PHOTO:     Kentucky Lottery

Lori Janes won $175,050 from scratch-off lottery tickets she received during an office holiday party gift exchange. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Elephant Delivers Gifts in Thailand

Elephants in Santa Claus costumes visit a school in Ayutthaya

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

Last Minute Christmas Gifts Available on Rocket Grab Plus!

Click this Link to Find All the Deals

Below are Direct Links to Several Deals

1/2 OFF A FAMILY 4-PACK OF 24 OZ BUBBLE TEAS FROM BUBBLE TEA BREW HOUSE

$50 FOR A FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE PLUS FREE STANDARD WIPER BLADES AND MORE AT THIRD GENERATION AUTO IN BAY CITY! ($100 VALUE)

1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4 (10 AND UP) OR 1 HOUR FOR A GROUP OF FOUR FOR VIDEO ARCHERY AT DAYLIGHT OUTFITTER IN MIDLAND

$40 Gift Certificate for $20 to Style Encore!

Gel Manicure & a Salon Blu Gel Pedicure for only $60

$21 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1) 2 hour session (A $42 Value!)

1/2 OFF OF A FAMILY FUN PACKAGE TO KOKOMO’S FAMILY FUN CENTER! (NORMALLY $100)

Half-Off a Furnace Tune-Up From All Seasons Heating and Cooling ($120 Value)

Year Membership to 120 Fitness

$25 Gift Certificate to Super Cute

$75 CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions! ($150 Value)

$100 Gift Certificate for only $50 to West Side Decorating!

1/2 OFF CARPET CLEANING FOR UP TO 850 SQUARE FEET!($300 Value)

*************************************************

 

 

*************************************************

*************************************************

*************************************************

 

*************************************************

 

*************************************************

 

*************************************************

 

 

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU:     How do You think 2023 will be for You…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Outlook for 2023

 

 

*************************************************

CHARLIE ROOD –  For those that don’t know what this is all about…..   GOAT WATCH!!!
Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years.   What’s that?
The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden.   It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.
It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany.   Or, until it’s destroyed!
I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”.   At least, the remnants were.
Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.
Well, how could I resist?   We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.
Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!
Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Montagebild med Gävlebocken, pepparkakshus, julgranar och julkonsert

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mannheim Steamroller “Silent Night

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
2

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
3

Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
4

Mayville Teacher Resigns Over Inappropriate Conduct Allegations
5

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock