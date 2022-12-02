WSGW Morning Team: December 2, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

You can Have Fun with the Family

“Winter Party on McCarty”

December 2, 3, 4

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Charlie discovers major map mistake when checking his address to verify broadband coverage

Click for Link to the Detroit Free Press story

Click for direct link to the map

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Gas prices below $3 for Christmas?!?!

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Do you agree with Bay City woman who won tire chalking case where she was awarded $1000 and her attorneys got $59,000 (podcast segment

Weekend Events and Activities (runs

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Pantone has announced it’s “Color of the Year” (podcast segment and link to see color)

PHOTO: Pantone

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Billboard announces it’s “Song of the Year”

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

The Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

YOU are Invited

“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”

Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW

You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

