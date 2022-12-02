WSGW Morning Team: December 2, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
You can Have Fun with the Family
“Winter Party on McCarty”
December 2, 3, 4
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638)
Charlie discovers major map mistake when checking his address to verify broadband coverage
Gas prices below $3 for Christmas?!?!
*************************************************
Do you agree with Bay City woman who won tire chalking case where she was awarded $1000 and her attorneys got $59,000
Weekend Events and Activities (runs
Pantone has announced it's "Color of the Year"
PHOTO: Pantone
Billboard announces it's "Song of the Year"
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch
The Latest WSGW OnLine Poll
YOU are Invited
“LIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS”
Covenant Kids, Impact Saginaw Credit Unions, AlphaMedia/WSGW
You can help shine a little light into the lives of hospitalized children during the holidays.
Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Andy Williams “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year“. A Classic Christmas Crooner, and with his birth date tomorrow, December 3, a great time to enjoy this song that is trending at #19 right now on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
