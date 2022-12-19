WSGW Morning Team: December 19, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration, and this week we reference how the Lions could be in an official payoff position come Christmas morning, plus we include a shout out to Ferris State

Porch Pirates Reverse… Returning Stolen Packages

A story we first mentioned last January has come to a close…..

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

Here is the WSGW Christmas Programming for 2022…..

