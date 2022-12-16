WSGW Morning Team: December 16, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: WSGW says “THANK YOU” for Helping to Make the 2022 “Sharing Hope RadioThon” to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan a Success! (runs 3:28)…..

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Dillon Clark, along with a special guest this morning…..

Weekend Events and Activities

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A drummer from a 1960’s group with three #1 songs has died (runs 4:10)…..

Rare Albino Baby Porcupine Rescued

PHOTO: Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Dec. 15 (UPI) — A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.

Paul Newman’s home security camera captured footage Wednesday when the bear approached the front door of his Seminole County home and made off with a Chick-fil-A bag.

Newman can be heard saying in the video that the bag contained 30 nuggets and a large order of fries.

The bear left a second bag untouched.

“He didn’t want the salad, though,” Newman says in the video. “Nothing to do with the salad. Weird.”

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

Here is the WSGW Christmas Programming for 2022…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Trans-Siberian Orchestra "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo". From the first of the trilogy of Christmas Albums titled "Christmas Eve and Other Stories".

