WSGW Morning Team: December 14, 2022 (Wednesday)

Police officer walking towards a convertible car

It's the WSGW Morning Team

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Never heard before audio from the NASA's rover on the planet Mars

New Zealand wants to be smoke-free by 2025 and has passed a law to phase out cigarettes

Class action lawsuits against Fortnight and what about Camp LeJeune

Driver is ticketed for attempting to drive in a high-occupancy lane with a "Suesspicious" passenger

PHOTO: Arizona Department of Public Safety

US POSTAGE TO HONOR CIVIL RIGHTS ICON JOHN LEWIS

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis will be honored with a postage stamp in 2023. The U.S. Postal Service says the design for the stamp uses a photograph taken by Marco Grob (GRAHB) for a 2013 issue of Time magazine. Lewis, then 73, wears a dark suit and blue tie and looks directly into the camera.

A 1963 picture of Lewis at a workshop on nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, Mississippi, taken by Steve Schapiro, is planned for the margin of the printed stamp sheets. Lewis’ bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in Selma in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation.

PHOTO: Wholesale Clearance UK

You be the judge… is this a real woman or not? And what would you do if you saw her?

PHOTO: Laz Emporium

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

