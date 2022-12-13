WSGW Morning Team: December 13, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat (off today)…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring the United States Life Saving Service (runs 2:30)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: An energy breakthrough that could one day produce nearly limitless, carbon-free energy, is being announced today (runs 6:00)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: AM Radio may not be available in some electric cars (runs 5:26)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Thanks to a listener, here is a “life lesson” to not judge others by what you see through your window to the world (runs 1:46)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A “Google Search” that disrespects the Great Lakes Bay Region (runs 3:16)…..

Here is a Link for You to Search

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The Tigers upgrade to LED lighting, but will it upgrade the team?!?! (runs 3:35)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Mariah Carey is the first singer to achieve this career accomplishment (runs 2:42)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The “Bali Boinking Ban” (runs 2:27)…..

Scuba Diver in Hawaii captures video as he is nearly run over by boat

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

GOAT WATCH 2022!

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about…..

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

Here is the WSGW Christmas Programming for 2022…..

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch, or in this case, Three Launches for YOU…..

Blossom Spa and Boutique in Saginaw offers a Spa Facial, Coolsculpting, and Facial Machine deals

