WSGW Morning Team: December 12, 2023 (Tuesday)

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it's the "Michigan History Moment", and this morning, featuring "Detroit Cigars"

Charlie and Mike and YOU: On Thursday, WSGW will broadcast the “Sharing Hope RadioThon” to benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. This morning, Art Lewis appeared on WNEM TV5 Wake-Up to talk about the event

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The U.K. is cracking down on U.S. candy because the U.K. bans certain additives that the U.S. does not

GRAPHIC: DailyMail.com

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A popular Japanese condiment might have benefits for memory loss and other brain functions…..

FROM GABRIEL FERNANDEZ VIA STORYFUL…..

A man in Los Angeles has gone viral after a video shows him shoving McDonald’s french fries into the exhaust system of his $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán.

Despite concerns that the stunt might damage the exhaust system, the video shows the fries shooting out of the car’s exhaust pipe and soaring into the sky.

Los Angeles resident Gabriel Fernandez captured the video and shared it with Storyful stating that his friend got the idea to “dump” fries in the exhaust pipe of his car after they stopped at McDonald’s.

“We thought it was a bad idea since it might have gotten stuck in the exhaust system and not have gone out. But in the end, it all ended in a viral snowy french fry video,” said Fernandez.

(UPI) — A black bear ran through a group of skiers at a California resort and one man caught his near-miss with the bruin on camera.

A video posted to TikTok by user @Tao7570 shows the bear appear from some trees alongside Ridgerun Trail at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

The bear dashes through the group of skiers, narrowly missing a collision with Tao7570 by a matter of inches.

The TikTok user said the bear reunited with its mother on the other side of the trail.

