WSGW Morning Team: December 1, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
December 1, 2023 4:57AM EST
WSGW Morning Team: December 1, 2023 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF A $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO COOPER’S FRAME & ART

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Two “tear jerker/heartwarming” television ads are getting attention…..

This the the Chevrolet “Holiday to Remember”

This is the commercial from Charlie’s Pub in Northern Ireland

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     McDonald’s plans to rebuild its Big Mac and are you interested in a “Dunkintini”

Click for Link to Dunkintini (starting at noon)

PHOTO:   @McDonald’s

McDonald's changed their classic Big Macs by implementing changes like smaller beef patties, more special Big Mac sauce, and fresher cheese, pickles, and lettuce

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Criminal suspect tries to eat the evidence…..

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Man has a headache caused by chopsticks lodged in his brain!!!!!

IMAGE:     Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital

A scan of the chopsticks.

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to Theaters

Monty Python and The Holy Grail

 

PHOTO:     Courtesy of Dr. Tyrone Lavery/University of Melbourne

The Vangunu giant rat is the first new species of rodent described from Solomon Islands in over 80 years.  / Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Tyrone Lavery/University of Melbourne

 

 

 

This is the World’s Oldest Living Animal:   Jonathan is 191

Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Jonathan

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU:     Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

WSGW OnLine Poll: Vehicle Technology to Stop Speeding

 

 

Winter Party On McCarty with Saginaw Old Town Junction featuring FREE Pancake Breakfast with Santa for first 500 people

Sunday, December 3, 9am -1pm

Saginaw Township Soccer Complex, 3575 McCarty Rd (between Mackinaw and Bay), in Saginaw Township
 
FREE Pancake Breakfast brought to you by Cardinal Square Blvd, Kochville Township, and Saginaw Township
Accepting new, unwrapped toy(s) or cash donation so every child in the hospital receives a gift at Christmas.
Opportunity to win prizes.
Brought to you by STBA, Saginaw Charter Township, and Saginaw Township Soccer Association.

Plus, the Adult Party on Friday Night

May be an image of text that says 'FRIDAY December 1, 2023 WiTO MECARTY ON 5:30 10:00 PM ADULT PARTY'

And, the Kids Party

May be an image of text that says 'SATURDAY December 2, 2023 Wner PARTY MECARTY ON 3:30 8:00 PM KIDS PARTY'

 

 

NEXT WEEK, December 4 -8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

“Lights Before Christmas”

 

 

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

WSGW “Pledge Kid” presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for December 1

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery - Kitchen Remodeler in Midland

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Trans-Siberian Orchestra “Faith Noel”

 

