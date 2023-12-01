WSGW Morning Team: December 1, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Two “tear jerker/heartwarming” television ads are getting attention…..

This the the Chevrolet “Holiday to Remember”

This is the commercial from Charlie’s Pub in Northern Ireland

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: McDonald’s plans to rebuild its Big Mac and are you interested in a “Dunkintini”

Click for Link to Dunkintini (starting at noon)

PHOTO: @McDonald’s

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Criminal suspect tries to eat the evidence…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Man has a headache caused by chopsticks lodged in his brain!!!!!

IMAGE: Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital

***********************************************

Click for Link to Theaters

PHOTO: Courtesy of Dr. Tyrone Lavery/University of Melbourne

***********************************************

This is the World’s Oldest Living Animal: Jonathan is 191

Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

***********************************************

Winter Party On McCarty with Saginaw Old Town Junction featuring FREE Pancake Breakfast with Santa for first 500 people

Sunday, December 3, 9am -1pm

Saginaw Township Soccer Complex, 3575 McCarty Rd (between Mackinaw and Bay), in Saginaw Township

FREE Pancake Breakfast brought to you by Cardinal Square Blvd, Kochville Township, and Saginaw Township Accepting new, unwrapped toy(s) or cash donation so every child in the hospital receives a gift at Christmas. Opportunity to win prizes. Brought to you by STBA, Saginaw Charter Township, and Saginaw Township Soccer Association.

Plus, the Adult Party on Friday Night

And, the Kids Party

***********************************************

NEXT WEEK, December 4 -8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

***********************************************

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for December 1

***********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be equipped with technology to make speeding difficult or impossible?

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Trans-Siberian Orchestra “Faith Noel”

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team