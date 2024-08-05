WSGW Morning Team: August 5, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Contest for YOU Starting Today on WSGW…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Is there a conspiracy from Mackinac Island and their fudge naming contest?!?!

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and Art and YOU: The Olympic 100m Final is still getting attention a day after the exciting photo finish…..

PHOTO: NBC Olympics and Paralympics

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A Boba Fett action figure is said to be the “Holy Grail” of Star Wars toys up for auction…..

PHOTO: Courtesy of Goldin

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Fun with a Song that Peaked at #2, featuring a song that at least Charlie is surprised it didn’t reach #1, especially considering the song that stopped it…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A fun story of a “runaway” tortoise now back home safely…..

PHOTO: PPB

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Mellencamp “R.O.C.K. in the USA (A Salute to ’60s Rock)”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! It was 1986 when John reached #2 for 1 week with his tribute to how 1960s rock and roll emerged in America with the artists not afraid to take personal risk for their music. The lyrics reference names of artists that influenced John including: Frankie Lymon, Bobby Fuller, Mitch Ryder, Jackie Wilson, Shangra La’s, Young Rascals, Martha Reeves, and James Brown. The instrumental break was a riff from Neil Diamond’s “Cherry, Cherry.” It’s played on an ocarina, an instrument thought to be 12,000 years old, and that’s recognition of the “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. John transitions the riff to guitar and keyboards, instruments that came into their own in the 1960s. The title spelled out R.O.C.K. is a tribute to Otis Redding’s “Respect” (made famous by Aretha Franklin” and “Lola” by the Kinks. In keeping with ’60s, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” is under three minutes, clocking in at 2:54. By the way, the song was #2 for one week behind Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus”.

Because John’s song was so popular (#2 song from an album that went platinum), his mention of Bobby Fuller actually revived interest in the artist. Said Mellencamp: “When I played in Albuquerque, I think it was, his [Fuller’s] mom and some of his family came down to see me play. They acted like I gave them 60 million dollars just for mentioning his name. They gave me his belt that he died in.”

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team