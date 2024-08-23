WSGW Morning Team: August 23, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/sportskind/2024/08/22/young-football-fan-has-chance-meeting-with-his-hero-at-the-airport/74529961007/?tbref=hp

Clay Patrick McBride/Sports Illustrated

********************************************

WSGW is asking YOU to Honor “Hometown Heroes”, including Active Military, Veterans, or first responders!

It’s also a chance to Win a Gift Courtesy Valley Heating and Cooling (get link to “Hometown Heroes”)

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

Missing Ring Video…..

*******************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

********************************************

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paper Lace “The Night Chicago Died”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 1974 when this English band hit #1 for 1 week with “The Night Chicago Died”, which is also a One Hit Wonder song in the United States. A song that has been noted as historically inaccurate regarding a battle between Al Capone and Chicago Police. Paper Lace sold over three million copies of the song, but because of contractual issues, could not perform it live. Paper Lace sent the song to the mayor of Chicago, Richard Daley, who greatly disliked it. A member of Daley’s staff is quoted as saying that Paper Lace should “jump in the Chicago River, placing your heads under water three times and surfacing twice”. Before Paper Lace hit #1 with “The Night Chicago Died”, the group perhaps missed an opportunity of having a hit song in the United States with a recording of “Billy Don’t Be A Hero”. In the United Kingdom, Paper Lace hit #1 with the song, but in the United States, Bo Donaldson and The Heywoods released “Billy Don’t Be A Hero” first and it hit #1. By the time Paper Lace version hit the charts in the United States, it only hit #96.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team