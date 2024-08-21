WSGW Morning Team: August 21, 2024 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Voting is on now for the 2024 Hambone Award…..

Click to Vote on the “Hambone Award” (deadline is August 22)

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Beer research may provide keys to longterm hman survival…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Hip-hop mogul “Diddy” faces a lawsuit filed by a drug dealer who is in prison…..

********************************************

WSGW is asking YOU to Honor “Hometown Heroes”, including Active Military, Veterans, or first responders!

It’s also a chance to Win a Gift Courtesy Valley Heating and Cooling (get link to “Hometown Heroes”)

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

THIS DEAL IS SOLD OUT

*****************************************

Missing Ring Video…..

*******************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

********************************************

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Great White “Once Bitten Twice Shy”. An Honor song for Jack Russell who recently died at age 63.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team