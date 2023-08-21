WSGW Morning Team: August 21, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Did you stay cool this weekend, especially on Sunday, and how about the thousands upon thousands that turned out in New York this weekend for a Pokemon Go Fest?!?! (runs 8:26)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Michigan will be the best place to live in 2050 (runs 5:33)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: One Hit Wonder Monday fun with Buster Poindexter (runs 2:46)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A delivery man delivers a rattlesnake to its death (runs 3:37)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The owners of a sunflower field in England have had to post some very specific signs (runs 3:05)…..

PHOTO: Sams Sunflowers

***********************************************

Dog Eats Passport as Couple Prepares to Travel to Italy for Wedding

***********************************************

Dolly Parton releases another single from her upcoming album “Rockstar” (to be released November 17)

The Beatles “Let it Be” featuring Paul McCartney playing piano and providing background vocals, Ringo Starr on the drums, and Peter Frampton with the guitar solo, plus Mick Fleetwood with more percussion.

***********************************************

Aug. 18 (UPI) — Services were canceled at a Wisconsin church when a pastor arrived at the facility and discovered it was being ransacked by a masked burglar — a raccoon.

Ingrid Durr said she arrived at Chosen Generation Outreach Ministry in Milwaukee to prepare for Thursday evening’s services when she found signs of a break-in.

“I said, ‘Oh, somebody must’ve thrown a brick in there or something,'” Durr told WITI-TV.

Durr said she used her phone to access security camera footage and quickly identified the culprit.

“I’m looking through my phone and my footage and everything around the building, and that’s when I see this little rascal on the table,” Durr said. “I saw it walk away, seen the long tail, and I said, ‘That’s a raccoon.'”

The pastor enlisted the help of some neighbors to eject the furry trespasser, but the animal had displaced ceiling tiles and trashed her office.

Thursday night’s services were canceled while the church was cleaned up and a crew was called to make sure the raccoon didn’t have any friends still in the building.

***********************************************

***********************************************

***********************************************

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Buster Poindexter “Hot Hot Hot“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Buster Poindexter is the alter ego of New York Dolls frontman David Johansen. In 1987, he released an album titled “Buster Poindexter” and the song “Hot Hot Hot” hit #45 on the charts and received extensive play on MTV and was a signature song he performed live. It did chart #11 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. This song is actually a cover of an original version done by a musician from the West Indies, Arrow.

