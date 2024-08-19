WSGW Morning Team: August 19, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Starting TODAY

Honoring “Hometown Heroes”

A Chance for A Hero to Win a Gift Courtesy Valley Heating and Cooling

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Tigers and Yankees in the Little League Classic and Tark Skubal’s cleats got attention…..

PHOTO: Stadium Custom Kicks

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Monday fun with a Song that Peaked at #2 is a song that was popular enough to be parodied by “Weird Al”…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Is there a danger to the worldwide banana crop?!?!

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: What town in America has elected a dog as mayor, again…..

PHOTO: © Tammy Odegaard

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: California enacts new laws to combat smash-and-grab robberies, and then hours later, a large group of thieves committed several smash-and-grabs…..

********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

*******************************************

Missing Ring Video…..

*******************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

********************************************

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Greg Kihn “Jeopardy”. It’s an Honor Song and a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! First, it’s an honor song as Greg just passed away at age 75 from Alzheimer’s disease last Tuesday. Second, it’s a song that Peaked at #2 for the Greg Kihn Band for one week in 1983. It was kept out of of the top spot by Michael Jackson and “Beat It”. “Jeopardy” was the only Top 10 hit for Greg and his band, though it did top the Hot Club Dance Chart and crossed over into the Top 50 of the Soul Chart. The song received more attention when “Weird Al” Yankovic did his parody “I Lost on Jeopardy” and the video “Weird Al” created was seen by over 10 million on YouTube. That was about 9 million more than the Greg Kihn Band video. In “Weird Al’s” Video, Greg made a cameo appearance at the end, recreating the car scene from the original “Jeopardy” video. “Weird Al” also featured cameos from the original Jeopardy host and announcer, Art Fleming and Don Pardo.

Greg also had a stint as a morning radio host in San Jose from 1996 through 2012.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team