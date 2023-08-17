WSGW Morning Team: August 17, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: It’s a job opportunity! You could be the Chief Avocado Officer (runs 4:33)…..

Click for Link to the Online Site to apply for the position of CAO!

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Researchers have reconstructed a song from brain recordings (runs 6:23)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An update on the Kentucky school bus transportation disaster (runs 2:34)…..

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: Art Lewis cleaned his desk and that allows us to play “what was left in the lunchroom”…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Some iPhone users may get a payment from a class action lawsuit, but don’t expect much (runs 3:24)…..

Here is the Facebook post and image from the Sayreville (New Jersey) Police Department regarding a power outage in the area…..

Todays power outage was a major inconvenience for so many of our residents. Please let us not forget the victim in this senseless death. Gilligan was a hard working family man. He was a father to thousands of children. The suspect was last seen flying South. If you see him do not try to apprehend him. Although he isn’t believed to be armed he may still be very dangerous. If you have any information in this case please contact Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dexy’s Midnight Runners “Come On Eileen“. Kevin Rowland is 70 today.

