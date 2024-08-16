WSGW Morning Team: August 16, 2024 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is asking for help to match $60,000 in donations as part of its “Summer Relief” Campaign!

Click for Link for Donation Information

********************************************

PHOTO: California Governor Newsom’s Office

IMAGE: Holiday Calendar

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

*******************************************

Missing Ring Video…..

*******************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

********************************************

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dean Martin “Everybody Loves Somebody”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Sixty years ago in 1964, Dean was #1 for one week with what became his signature song. He had not had a Top song since 1958. With rock n’ roll and the British Invasion ruling the charts, few had hopes a crooner singing standards would ever chart again, let alone hitting #1. The story is told how Dean resented rock n’ roll, and his attitude created conflict at home with his 12-year-old son Dean Paul Martin, who like many young people at the time worshiped pop groups like The Beatles. Dean told his son, “I’m gonna knock your pallies off the charts!” And in fact, “Everybody Loves Somebody” knocked The Beatles “A Hard Day’s Night” from the #1 spot. Dean had family connections to a number of well-known celebrities. His son-in-law was the Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson, who married Martin’s daughter Gina. Figure skater Dorothy Hamill and actress Olivia Hussey were his daughters-in-law during their marriages to Dean’s son, Dean Paul Martin. His elder son, Craig, was married to Lou Costello’s daughter Carole. The first line of the song “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime” appears on Dean’s grave marker in Los Angeles.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team