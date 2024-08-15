WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: August 15, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
August 15, 2024 4:24AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

1/2 OFF $200 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO W&W TRI-CITY LIQUIDATION (GOOD TOWARDS PURCHASE OF A PALLET ONLY)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to “The Mob Museum”…..

The Mob Museum - National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement

*******************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Research suggests a specific breed of cockroaches cannot be killed with roach sprays…..

 

 

 

*******************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Another tourist hot spot is too hot, as in too many people, so there are new rules to crackdown on visitors…..

*******************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Joseph Prezioso / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images file

Crowds pack and fill Main Street at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Fla., on June 1, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

Missing Ring Video…..

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Momentous Presidential Moments

********************************************

PHOTO:     Ralf Hirschberger

Don't look down: Pascal Vent swings 120 metres above the rooftops of Berlin from Europe’s highest swing (RALF HIRSCHBERGER)

 

********************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

********************************************

PHOTO:     Mark Abramson/The New York Times

A visitor at the statue “Forever Marilyn” by the artist Seward Johnson of Marilyn Monroe outside the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs, Calif., Aug. 20, 2023. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

 

********************************************

 

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

 

***********************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Spencer Davis Group “Gimme Some Lovin'”.   Pete York the drummer is 82.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
3

Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City
4

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
5

LLEAD Saginaw Host Community Dinner to Support Literacy in Saginaw