WSGW Morning Team: August 15, 2023 (Tuesday)

THANK YOU

The past two weeks, WSGW has broadcast messages seeking Your support for the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and its “Summer Relief Matching Gift Campaign”

A group of compassionate friends offered a Matching Challenge gift of $72,000 to provide emergency food, shelter and life-changing help for Mid-Michigan’s neediest men, women and children this summer. With Your support, Rescue Ministries can continue to provide safe emergency shelter to homeless men, women and children in the area. Thanks to Your Gifts, You helped achieve a total of $79,580, the best Summer Campaign ever! You can always donate anytime by calling 989-752-6051 or visiting the Rescue Ministries online

Today is… or make that WAS… the date for the WSGW "WinVitational" Golf Outing at The Sawmill, presented by West Side Decorating Center and powered by Branham's Jewelry! The rain has forced us to cancel. We apologize to all involved and ask your patience as we work on rescheduling. Thanks!

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Mike and his family enjoys a train trip to Chicago over the weekend (runs 6:26)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A follow up to our story of the Mackinac Island Fudge Naming Contest (runs 6:06)…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “The Telegraph in Michigan” (runs 2:58)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Researchers use AI to steal passwords by listening to your keyboard strokes (runs 3:41)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The King and his 1968 Comeback Special will be featured on a TV documentary (runs 3:0-2)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Lionel Richie may be considered one of the nicest guys in the entertainment business, buts he’s ticked a few people off (runs 4:05)…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Doobie Brothers “Listen to the Music“. Tom Johnston is 75.

