WSGW Morning Team: August 13, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
August 13, 2024 7:04AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: August 13, 2024 (Tuesday)
Daniella Bruce

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

It's Tuesday Tigers Talk with Tigers and Wings Broadcast Reporter, Daniella Bruce

 

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     One of the most remembered plays in Tigers history, from overall baseball history, is the topic of a new ESPN Documentary…..

PHOTO:     Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga lost his perfect game on this play, when umpire Jim Joyce ruled Cleveland Indians' Jason Donald was safe at first base Wednesday, June 2, 2010 at Comerica Park.

 

 

********************************************

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Point du Sable”…..

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     New research suggests unattractive people die younger…..

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A follow up on our recent talk about the Mob Museum as we have received a response from the Mob Museum…..

 

 

 

********************************************

 

Olympics of the Future…..

 

********************************************

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The 208th Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast…..

 

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Ralf Hirschberger

Don't look down: Pascal Vent swings 120 metres above the rooftops of Berlin from Europe’s highest swing (RALF HIRSCHBERGER)

 

********************************************

 

 

********************************************

 

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Andy Griggs “You Won’t Every Be Lonely”.     He is 51 today.

 

