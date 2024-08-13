WSGW Morning Team: August 13, 2024 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

It’s Tuesday Tigers Talk with Tigers and Wings Broadcast Reporter, Daniella Bruce…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: One of the most remembered plays in Tigers history, from overall baseball history, is the topic of a new ESPN Documentary…..

PHOTO: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Point du Sable”…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: New research suggests unattractive people die younger…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A follow up on our recent talk about the Mob Museum as we have received a response from the Mob Museum…..

********************************************

Olympics of the Future…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The 208th Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecast…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Ralf Hirschberger

********************************************

********************************************

Play the WSGW “Backyard Makeover” Contest

Deadline to Enter is August 30

********************************************

New WSGW Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Mark Abramson/The New York Times

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Andy Griggs “You Won’t Every Be Lonely”. He is 51 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team