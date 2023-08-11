WSGW Morning Team: August 11, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike (off today and Jonathan Dent in) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Do we say Happy Anniversary or Happy Birthday?

August 11, 1950

WSGW is On Air for First Time

73 Years Old Today

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: What school bus fiasco in Kentucky caused schools to be cancelled after the first day (runs 2:58)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: How hot is it in Florida? So hot it’s tough to even walk on the beach (runs 2:44)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Have you ever heard of “liquid trees”?!?! (runs 4:43)…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Little Stevie Wonder “Fingertips Pt. 2“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 60 years ago in 1963 then known as Little Stevie Wonder was #1 for 3 weeks. At the age of 13, he’s the youngest ever to hit #1. “Fingertips” was originally a jazz instrumental recorded for Wonder’s first studio album, The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie. The live version of the song was recorded in 1963 during a Motortown Revue performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois. Containing only a few stanzas of improvised lyrics, “Fingertips” is essentially an instrumental piece, meant to showcase Wonder’s talents on the bongos and the harmonica. The edit point that begins “Part 2” of “Fingertips” is when Wonder shouts “Everybody say ‘yeah!'”, initiating a call-and-response exchange with the audience. After a couple of sung verses, each followed by Wonder’s brief harmonica playing (solos accompanied only by the audience’s rhythmic clapping), Wonder appears to bring things to a conclusion. On the night of the recording, Wonder, as usual started to leave the stage and the band went into the exit music, as musician and emcee Bill Murray (known professionally as Winehead Willie) exhorted the crowd to “give him a hand”; however, Stevie unexpectedly changed his mind, returning to sing the “goodbye” encore. The other musicians were caught out, and the bass players had changed over to prepare for the next act on the bill, Mary Wells. As Wonder moves into his impromptu encore, the new bass player, Joe Swift, having replaced Larry Moses, can be heard on the recording, yelling out: “What key? What key?” Of course, Stevie was born in Saginaw.

