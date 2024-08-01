WSGW Morning Team: August 1, 2024 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Two polar opposite headlines regarding the Tigers recent trades, plus congratulations to a state champion local Little League Team, and are the football sideline “Chain Gangs” on their way out…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Charlie says you can ignore the latest warnings about chocolate consumption…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Today in Minnesota, the new “Jetson” law goes into effect…..

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: A colossal California copper crackdown causes celebration…..

PHOTO: Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times

********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: At Olympics, camera operators have been advised to avoid sexist portrayals of female athletes… there goes the beach volleyball coverage…..

********************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

********************************************

PHOTO: Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

********************************************

You have the chance to WIN One of Four Trips

4 weeks and 4 Different Winners

Click to Enter…..

********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Def Leppard “Photograph”. Joe Elliot is 65 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team