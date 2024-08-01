WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: August 1, 2024 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
August 1, 2024
Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Two polar opposite headlines regarding the Tigers recent trades, plus congratulations to a state champion local Little League Team, and are the football sideline “Chain Gangs” on their way out…..

 

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Charlie says you can ignore the latest warnings about chocolate consumption…..

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Today in Minnesota, the new “Jetson” law goes into effect…..

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A colossal California copper crackdown causes celebration…..

 

PHOTO:     Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA - July 30: 14th District Los Angeles City Council Member Kevin de Leon speaks while holding copper wire on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

 

********************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:    At Olympics, camera operators have been advised to avoid sexist portrayals of female athletes…  there goes the beach volleyball coverage…..

 

 

 

 

********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Damian Dovarganes, File – ASSOCIATED PRESS

********************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Def Leppard “Photograph”.   Joe Elliot is 65 today.

 

 

