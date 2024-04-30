WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 30, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
April 30, 2024 6:12AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team: April 30, 2024 (Tuesday)
It's the WSGW Tuesday Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

THE APRIL “TEACHER OF THE MONTH”:     Gail Finn, Coldwater High School

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Surrender at Fort Mackinac”…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     The Saginaw Spirit are alive and well in the Western Conference Finals…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     A bird never seen before in the United States is seen in the United States…..

PHOTO:     Michael Sanchez

This bird photographed by middle school band teacher Michael Sanchez in Oregon is believed to be a blue rock thrush, a bird rare to not only Oregon, but the United States.

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Another worldwide “tourism town” rolls out the unwelcome mat…..

PHOTO:     Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

A tourist takes a photo at the spot in Fujikawaguchiko where the barrier is due to go up. - Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images

PHOTO:     Ingham County Sheriff’s Department

 

Sheriff’s Office says that the drunk driver continues driving with a tree stuck in front of the truck. (Photo: Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office)

 

PHOTO:     CHP Santa Fe Springs/Instagram

 

PHOTO:     SWNS

Looking for love billboard

 

 

BBC Patricia

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning TikTok

TWO Rocket Grab Plus Deals…..

$60 Worth of Fresh Flowers For Only $30 At Austin’s Flowers & Gifts in Freeland

 

$500 for $1000 Certificate Towards Wedding Floral Package From Austin’s Flowers & Gifts

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

Memorial Cup presented by Dow (Tickets/Information/Events)

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$60 Worth of Fresh Flowers For Only $30 At Austin’s Flowers & Gifts in Freeland

 

 

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

“Grit Your Grief” Run/Walk/Roll at MBS International Airport

 

 

PHOTO:     AP File Photo

FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for ...budding monster hunters... and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will ...search the waters in a way that has never been done before.... (AP Photo/File)

 

 

PHOTO:     Reddit

A Reddit post detailing one a 30-minute

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:      The Moody Blues “Tuesday Afternoon”.   An Honor Song for Mike Pinder.   Dead at age 82 last Wednesday.

 

 

