WSGW Morning Team: April 3, 2023 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
April 3, 2023 6:11AM EDT
Baseball Bucks

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Michael and YOU:     Scientists say they have set a new record for the deepest fish every caught on camera and a record for the deepest catch ever made (runs 3:15)…..

 

PHOTO:     Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre

In the Japan Trench the team collected two fish in traps from 8,022m deep. These snailfish, Pseudoliparis belyaevi, were the first fish to be collected from depths great than 8,000m and have only ever been seen at a depth of 7,703m in 2008. Pic: Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre

 

 

Oldest Person to Surf Top

 

 

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/03/31/killdeer-nest-Berkeley-Electric-Cooperative-parking-lot/4211680291327/

PHOTO:   Berkeley Electric Cooperative/Facebook

A migratory killdeer bird built its nest in the middle of a utility company's parking lot in South Carolina, and officials are barred from relocating the nest by a federal law. Photo courtesy of the Berkeley Electric Cooperative/Facebook

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Reflections “(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1964, this group from Detroit had a hit with this song.   It was so big, it was featured on “American Bandstand” as a spotlight dance.   Original members Tony Micale and John Dean are still performing, though they have announced this year of 2023 will be their last year, planning to culminate a farewell tour

 

 

 

They actually had more success in other countries, achieving eight #1 singles in seven different nations, but never the United States.   The group was only together for 9 years.

 

