WSGW Morning Team: April 3, 2023 (Monday)

Charlie and Michael and YOU: Scientists say they have set a new record for the deepest fish every caught on camera and a record for the deepest catch ever made (runs 3:15)…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Reflections “(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1964, this group from Detroit had a hit with this song. It was so big, it was featured on “American Bandstand” as a spotlight dance. Original members Tony Micale and John Dean are still performing, though they have announced this year of 2023 will be their last year, planning to culminate a farewell tour

They actually had more success in other countries, achieving eight #1 singles in seven different nations, but never the United States. The group was only together for 9 years.

