WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 29, 2024 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
April 29, 2024 4:33AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wealthynickel.com/one-dollars-bills/

 

 

 

 

https://www.dominos.com/you-tip-we-tip

 

 

 

 

 

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four zebras being transported escaped at about 1pm on Sunday when the driver stopped to secure the trailer along eastbound I-90.

Three of the zebras have been captured, but one zebra is still loose, according to the WSP.

 

 

 

 

BBC Patricia

 

 

 

**********************************************

 

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

Memorial Cup presented by Dow (Tickets/Information/Events)

 

**********************************************

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$60 Worth of Fresh Flowers For Only $30 At Austin’s Flowers & Gifts in Freeland

 

**********************************************

 

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

“Grit Your Grief” Run/Walk/Roll at MBS International Airport

 

**********************************************

 

 

 

**********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     AP File Photo

FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for ...budding monster hunters... and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will ...search the waters in a way that has never been done before.... (AP Photo/File)

 

**********************************************

 

 

PHOTO:     Reddit

A Reddit post detailing one a 30-minute

 

********************************************

 

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms:   Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

***********************************************

WSGW OnLine Streaming is Now Presented by

AND the WSGW Studios are Sponsored by:

Storm Master Exteriors – Your Ultimate Solution for Windows, Roofing, and Exterior Services

***********************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Wake Up Song of the Day: Robert Palmer “Simply Irresistible”.   It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”!   Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did.   Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2!   Robert Palmer released this song as the first single from his 1988 album “Heavy Nova”.   It reached #2 on the chart for two weeks behind Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine”.   The song was a Grammy Award Winner for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.   The video received attention with Palmer surrounded by numerous women, all with the same heavy makeup and sweptback hair style.   All the women Palmer had met while visiting the Kentucky Derby (Karen Aubrey McElfresh, Kim Jones, Cheryl Day and Betty-Jo Cox).   It was the same style video used in previous song videos.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men
2

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
3

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township
4

Suspects Arraigned In Shooting Death of Saginaw Teen
5

Man Killed In Friday Saginaw Shooting