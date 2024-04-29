WSGW Morning Team: April 29, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four zebras being transported escaped at about 1pm on Sunday when the driver stopped to secure the trailer along eastbound I-90.

Three of the zebras have been captured, but one zebra is still loose, according to the WSP.

The Canadian Hockey League officially released all the News and Information and Events for the Memorial Cup presented by Dow, this year hosted by your Saginaw Spirit…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Join us on the Runway of MBS International Airport for a Fun Time for a Serious Cause…..

WSGW and our Sister Station, 94.5 The Moose, have teamed up with Forward to Honor Teachers…..

Forward Fuels Classrooms: Vote for Your Favorite Teacher

Each Month, January – May, Listeners can nominate Teachers they believe should be chosen as “Teacher of the Month”

A Teacher will be chosen in a random drawing to win a $100 Gift Card to Forward Convenience Stores

At the end of the school year, the 5 “Teacher of the Month” winners will be placed in a random drawing to Win a Grand Prize…

A Shanty Creek Resort Getaway

Wake Up Song of the Day: Wake Up Song of the Day: Robert Palmer “Simply Irresistible”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! Robert Palmer released this song as the first single from his 1988 album “Heavy Nova”. It reached #2 on the chart for two weeks behind Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine”. The song was a Grammy Award Winner for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. The video received attention with Palmer surrounded by numerous women, all with the same heavy makeup and sweptback hair style. All the women Palmer had met while visiting the Kentucky Derby (Karen Aubrey McElfresh, Kim Jones, Cheryl Day and Betty-Jo Cox). It was the same style video used in previous song videos.

