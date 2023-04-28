WSGW Morning Team: April 28, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The first round of the NFL draft was last night and the Lions two picks are receiving grades from A – F! (runs 4:56)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Your Morning Team, sponsored by Paint Bull, has three bull stories for you (runs 7:55)…..

Hear is news story about bull on loose in Grosse Ile…..

Here is news story about steer on loose in Niles (Illinois)…..

Here is picture of protestors of a “comic” bullfighting ban….. PHOTO: Europa Press News via Getty Images

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A Spanish ship experiences and “oops” when it has a very specific mission (runs 1:52)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Artificial Intelligence Radio is here (runs 4:22)…..

************************************************

Parrots Taught to Make Video Calls…..

************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to have Axe Throwing Fun at The Bearded Axe…..

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if Michigan should have a law banning any use of a handheld phone while driving (hands free still okay)…..

************************************************

This Week with Your WSGW Morning Team

Win Tickets to See Brian Regan

Click This Link for Brian Regan Information and Tickets at FIM Capitol Theater in Flint on July 30

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dexys Midnight Runners “Come On Eileen“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1983, Dexys (as the group is known today) was #1 for 1 week. It also a One Hit Wonder for the United States as this band from Britain was more popular in the home country. This is the song that prevented Michael Jackson from having consecutive #1 hits on the charts. This song was sandwiched between “Billie Jean” and “Beat It”.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team