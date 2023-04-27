WSGW Morning Team: April 27, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Link to Saginaw Spirit OnLine

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Sky News (Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke adds the finishing touches to the bust)

PHOTO: Courtesy of ANI

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking if Michigan should have a law banning any use of a handheld phone while driving (hands free still okay)…..

************************************************

This Week with Your WSGW Morning Team

Win Tickets to See Brian Regan

Click This Link for Brian Regan Information and Tickets at FIM Capitol Theater in Flint on July 30

************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Harry Belafonte “The Banana Boat Song“. He died yesterday at age 96.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team