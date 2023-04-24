WSGW Morning Team: April 25, 2023 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

This Week with Your WSGW Morning Team

Win Tickets to See Brian Regan

Click This Link for Brian Regan Information and Tickets at FIM Capitol Theater in Flint on July 30

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: In the aftermath of the NFL suspending four Lions players for gambling, we note the continuing association of the NFL partnering with gaming establishments (runs 2:33)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Due to “unforeseen circumstances”, in other words, a raging fire….. (runs 3:06)

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A couple of stories giving you the chance to decide what you think (runs 5:58)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Why were over 2300 cans of Miller Beer destroyed in a Europe?!?! (runs 3:19)…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Over the weekend, the Seagull Screeching Championships were held (runs

Click for Link and Video to Seagull Screeching Championships

************************************************

One of the Last Two Survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona has Died

PHOTO: from Lance Cpl. Robert Sweet/U.S. Marine Corps via AP – 2016

************************************************

Man Climbs Into Public Artwork and is Stuck Inside

************************************************

Click This Link for Brian Regan Information and Tickets at FIM Capitol Theater in Flint on July 30

************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Swing Out Sister “Breakout“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1986, Swing Out Sister had this Top Ten hit on the Pop Chart and it was #1 on the AC Chart. There was actually one more top 40 song, plus another song that hit #1 on the AC chart, and some dance chart songs. But “Breakout” is considered in the USA as a One Hit Wonder. In their home country of Britain, much more successful.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team