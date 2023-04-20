WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 20, 2023 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
April 20, 2023 6:02AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     NASA says a satellite was going to crash to earth last night, but so far, we don’t know where  (runs 5:30)…..

PHOTO:     NASA/Goddard Space

RHESSI satellite

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

HALF-OFF a seat on the Core Ale Rocks Pub Crawl: Midland on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 ($10 VALUE!)

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

************************************************

 

David Lindsay and his leg-saving bulldog

PHOTO:     SWNS

Pic: SWNS

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Will there be a global rice shortage this year?!?!

PHOTO:     Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Bowl of white rice at Bamboo Sushi restaurant in San Ramon, California, January 23, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

 

 

************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Undocumented Immigrants Obtaining a Michigan Driver’s License

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Click for Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tickets and Information

 

 

************************************************

 

 

This is the Last Week for Baseball Bucks!   Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Ends Friday!

Baseball Bucks presented by West Side Decorating Center

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Grand Funk Railroad “Some Kind of Wonderful“.   Craig Frost is 75 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
2

SVSU President Reflects on First Three Months
3

Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire
4

Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man
5

FIRST Robotics Competition at SVSU