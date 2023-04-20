WSGW Morning Team: April 20, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: NASA says a satellite was going to crash to earth last night, but so far, we don’t know where (runs 5:30)…..

PHOTO: NASA/Goddard Space

************************************************

************************************************

************************************************

David Lindsay and his leg-saving bulldog

PHOTO: SWNS

************************************************

Will there be a global rice shortage this year?!?!

PHOTO: Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

Click for Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tickets and Information

************************************************

This is the Last Week for Baseball Bucks! Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Ends Friday!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Grand Funk Railroad “Some Kind of Wonderful“. Craig Frost is 75 today.

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team