WSGW Morning Team: April 19, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

************************************************

Detroit News Story: Frankenmuth’s Greta Van Fleet to play Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

PHOTO: Getty Images

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: AI and Photography (runs 4:50)…..

************************************************

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Two traffic incidents, and we ask, which do you think is more likely to happen around here (runs 3:15)…..

PHOTO: West Palm Beach (Florida) Police Department

IMAGE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol

************************************************

PHOTO: Zen Cannabis

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Royal Controversy! The color of Kate’s nail polish (runs 3:26)…..

Thanks to listener Lynn from Saginaw who sent us a follow up link to a story suggesting Kate did not break any protocols!

************************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A rock and roll legend is the subject of a new documentary (runs 1:28)…..

************************************************

How Much did this unique T-Rex Sell for at Auction?!?!

PHOTO: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

************************************************

Trespasser on the White House Grounds

PHOTO: Nancy Benac/AP

************************************************

Click for Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tickets and Information

************************************************

Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Continues through this Friday

************************************************

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Voucher to Sullivan’s for only $10!

************************************************

This is the Last Week for Baseball Bucks! Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Ends Friday!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beatles “Tax Man“. It’s Tax Deadline Day!

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team