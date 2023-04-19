WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 19, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
April 19, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Undocumented Immigrants Obtaining a Michigan Driver’s License

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Detroit News Story:   Frankenmuth’s Greta Van Fleet to play Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

PHOTO:     Getty Images

Bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, drummer Danny Wagner, singer Josh Kiszka and guitarist Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform at Allegiant Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     AI and Photography  (runs 4:50)…..

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Two traffic incidents, and we ask, which do you think is more likely to happen around here  (runs 3:15)…..

PHOTO:     West Palm Beach (Florida) Police Department

Image

 

IMAGE:     Oklahoma Highway Patrol

 

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

 

PHOTO:     Zen Cannabis Zen Cannabis employee Shane Ferrante poured the chocolate for a 420-pound chocolate bar that contains 4,200,000 mg of THC.

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     The Royal Controversy!   The color of Kate’s nail polish  (runs 3:26)…..

Thanks to listener Lynn from Saginaw who sent us a follow up link to a story suggesting Kate did not break any protocols!

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     A rock and roll legend is the subject of a new documentary  (runs 1:28)…..

 

 

************************************************

 

How Much did this unique T-Rex Sell for at Auction?!?!

PHOTO:     Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Cyril Koller, CEO of auction house Koller, stands next to the head of the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, during an auction in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The 293 T. rex bones were assembled into a growling posture that measures 11.6 meters long (38 feet long) and 3.9 meters high (12.8 feet high. The skeleton is expected to fetch 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs ($5.6-$8.9 million). (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Trespasser on the White House Grounds

PHOTO:     Nancy Benac/AP

Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 

 

************************************************

 

Click for Saginaw Spirit Playoff Tickets and Information

 

 

 

************************************************

 

 

Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Continues through this Friday

Baseball Bucks presented by West Side Decorating Center

 

************************************************

 

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Voucher to Sullivan’s for only $10!

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

************************************************

 

 

 

This is the Last Week for Baseball Bucks!   Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Ends Friday!

 

Baseball Bucks presented by West Side Decorating Center

 

*************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Beatles “Tax Man“.   It’s Tax Deadline Day!

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
2

Shooting in Colorado Claims Life of Bay City Soldier
3

SVSU President Reflects on First Three Months
4

FIRST Robotics Competition at SVSU
5

Cannabis Lounges Coming to Bay City