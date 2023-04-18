WSGW Morning Team: April 18, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Ahead of Game 3 of the Playoffs Tonight, Charlie talks with Spirit GM Dave Drinkill about the playoffs and the upcoming OHL Draft (runs 10:29)…..

It’s Tax Deadline Day

If you need help, try the IRS OnLine

Charlie and Mike and YOU: This fast food restaurant plans to improve its hamburgers (runs 3:16)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A fast food restaurant is bringing back its popular “Dungeons and Dragons” dice (runs 2:46)…..

A new piece of history is coming to a place in Michigan famous for its preservation of history

PHOTO: (Jawana Jackson via AP) / AP © Provided by CBS Detroit



North Carolina Man and His “Bear Scare”…..

When the sign says “No Parking Beyond This Sign”…..

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Voucher to Sullivan’s for only $10!

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

This is the Last Week for Baseball Bucks! Your Chance to Win the Daily Cash Prize of $1000 Ends Friday!

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Beatles “Tax Man“. It’s Tax Deadline Day!

