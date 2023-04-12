WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 12, 2023 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
April 12, 2023 5:00AM EDT
It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: AM Radio in Vehicles

 

 

Inline Skating on a Highway in Ontario

 

 

 

Charlie and Michael and YOU:     This Donkey Kong Game will be the World’s Biggest Video Game and You could Play it!

 

Image:     The Strong National Museum of Play

A rendering of an enormous Donkey Kong arcade game. It is about 20-feet-tall, and dwarfs the rendering of the person standing in front of it.

 

 

Charlie and Michael and YOU:     Arnold Schwarzenegger takes matters into his own hands and fills a pothole in his neighborhood  (runs 2:45)…..

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fills Pothole in His Neighborhood

PHOTO:     @Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger fixes the pothole.

 

 

These are the Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold

PHOTO:     Sotheby’s

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from "The Last Dance" season were expected to sell for $2 million to $4 million.

 

 

 

Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!

HALF-OFF a $250 gift voucher to Midland Sand!

 

 

Cash Contest is Underway!   Your Chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000!!!

Baseball Bucks presented by West Side Decorating Center

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Steppenwolf “Born to be Wild“.   John Kay is 79.

 

 

