WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: September 12, 2022 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
September 12, 2022 5:21AM EDT
Sea Lion tries to Jump in Boat to Escape Killer Whales

 

 

Woman Busted Trying to Enter U.S. from Mexico Smuggling Cheese

 

Wheels of seized undeclared cheese.

Photo:     U.S. Customs and Border Protection

 

 

 

 

One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof

Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest

“Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof For Free” Contest

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    John Fred and His Playboy Band “Judy in Disguise (With Glasses)“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1967, John and His Band had a #1 hit with this song that was a play on The Beatles “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”.   John thought the lyrics were “Ludy in Disguise with Diamonds”.

