      Weather Alert

WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: November 24, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 24, 2020 @ 6:11am
Tuesday

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and You…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A Detroit brewing company introduces a new beer, but when you don’t get permission from a legendary Lion to use his likeness, then you face the consequences (runs 4:56)…..

Here is a link to the Detroit Free Press storyImage

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 24 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Deadline to Enter is This Coming Monday November 30

Enter below to win a $1,000 gift certificate for your Holiday Home Project!

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

WHAT?!?!

Canadian town posts signs reading: 'Do not let moose lick your car'

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Johnny Carver “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree“.   Johnny is 80.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Sports News