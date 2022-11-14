WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: November 14, 2022 (Monday)

By Charlie Rood
November 14, 2022 4:33AM EST
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denise and Pat…..

 

 

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

https://www.prideinsaginaw.org/events/holidays/

https://www.prideinsaginaw.org/events/christmas_parade/

 

Holidays in the Heart of the City

 

Click this Link for Midland’s Santa Parade on Saturday, November 19, at 10am

 

Santa due to arrive in Bay City via Train on November 26 at 6pm

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House on Facebook

Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House OnLine Site

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Christmas Lights

 

 

 

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

WSGW “Home for the Holidays” presented by Dow Credit Union (Your Chance to Win Your Mortgage or Rent Paid up to $18,000 in 2023)

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

The Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Food and Spirits on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, only $10 on Rocket Grab Plus

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Billy Paul “Me and Mrs. Jones”   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.  In 1972, Bill hit #1 with this song.

 

