WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: November 14, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denise and Pat…..
You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!
https://www.prideinsaginaw.org/events/holidays/
https://www.prideinsaginaw.org/events/christmas_parade/
Click this Link for Midland’s Santa Parade on Saturday, November 19, at 10am
Santa due to arrive in Bay City via Train on November 26 at 6pm
Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House on Facebook
Click this Link for the Nate and Mary Ida Doan Santa House OnLine Site
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking when YOU think Christmas Lights should be turned on…..
Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..
YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!
You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..
The Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan’s Food and Spirits on Gratiot in Saginaw Township, only $10 on Rocket Grab Plus
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Billy Paul “Me and Mrs. Jones” It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1972, Bill hit #1 with this song.
