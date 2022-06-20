      Weather Alert

WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: June 20, 2022 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 20, 2022 @ 4:28am

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The “El Salto del Colacho” Celebration is Spain, also known internationally as the “Baby-Jumping Festival”, was held on Sunday

Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival

File Photo by Santi Otero/EPA

 

 

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Bouquet

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted through Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jack Wagner “All I Need“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1984, Jack charted with this song.   He is better known as a soap opera actor, especially playing the character of Frisco Jones on General Hospital.   This song was just mentioned in news stories about Jack and his wife when their son, Harrison, died at age 27 after battling addiction issues.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

