WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: July 11, 2022 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Wimbledon from the weekend and the Tigers from the weekend and how many people did not mow over the weekend (runs 7:22)…..
*************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Another story of a technology glitch and people take advantage by stealing when they certainly know better (runs 5:34)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A music legend releases a new album, recorded in 1968 (runs 2:54)…..
Click Here for Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Information
You are Invited to Try and “Win Your Invitation” to Play with WSGW…..
TREE BURNS FROM INSIDE OUT
When firefighters from the Ridgeville Township (Ohio) Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived on the scene to extinguish a burning tree Tuesday morning (July 5), they were met with a particularly challenging job.
Lightning from some early morning storms had struck and ignited a tree near a home in Ridgeville, a town between Dayton and Cincinnati in southwestern Ohio. But firefighters came across a unique site when they arrived. Rather than finding a tree engulfed in flames, they instead saw a tree burning from the inside out.
“Lightning can do some crazy things and we had a tough time getting to every hot spot in this tree trunk,” the department posted on Facebook along with the photos. “Big thanks to Moyer’s Tree Service for coming out this morning to help get this tree cut down for us and the homeowner so we could fully extinguish the fire.”
Comments on the post ranged from awe surrounding the power of nature and the beauty of the imagery to lamenting the loss of what appeared to be an old tree.
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Michael Sembello “Maniac“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. Michael’s musical resume is extensive, just not reflected in chart success. He’s more known for his work as a guitarist, keyboardist, composer, and producer. One of his earliest opportunities was being named as a core artist working with Stevie Wonder on the “Songs in the Key of Life” album. He also worked with Michael Jackson. His songs are featured in the movies “Cocoon” and “Independence Day” and “Gremlin”. This song was on the move “Fame” soundtrack and was the second biggest song (behind the title track) spending a week at #1 in 1983.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page