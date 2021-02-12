      Weather Alert

WSGW Friday Morning Team Show: February 12, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Feb 12, 2021 @ 7:26am
FRIDAY colorful single letters and some adhesive notes with smiley faces pinned on cork noticeboard

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Monday is Presidents Day, and then it’s Fat Tuesday, and what about yesterday being Fat Thursday (runs 8:45)…..

 

 

 

OOPS!   A Congressman Appears Upside-Down during a Committee Meeting in Washington D.C.

Congressman struggles with Zoom filter in committee meeting

 

 

 

 

A New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     C&C Music Factory “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 30 years ago in 1989, Martika was Number One for Two Weeks!

 

 

