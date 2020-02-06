Wrong-Way Crash Causes Lengthy Bay County Road Closure
source: Michigan State Police
A wrong-way crash on M-13 near Cottage Grove in Bay County’s Kawkawlin Township about 6:15 Thursday morning closed the road to traffic for approximately five hours. State Police said a 20-year-old Bentley man driving south in the northbound lanes struck an oncoming
northbound semi-truck in its wheel axle assembly. The semi-truck driver, identified as a 41-year-old Linwood man, escaped injury after seeing the car and swerving to avoid a head-on collision.
The Bentley man had to be extricated using the jaws of life before being transferred to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Authorities said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.