Wounded Suspect In Attempted Midland County Break In Arraigned

By News Desk
July 25, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(source: Midland County Sheriff’s Department)

A man wounded by gunfire who police say was trying to break into a Midland County residence on July 16 has been released from the hospital and charged with numerous felonies.

48-year-old Addiel Torres is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiring and attempting to break into a building, felony firearm and others. Police say he and five other suspects attempted to break into a marijuana grow operation in Warren Township but were thwarted in the attempt when a resident of the home shot Torres.

The other suspects named in the case are Andy Gomez-Niebla, Roberto Padron-Alvarez, Yoany Alvarez-Antuna, Yuan Biart-Gonzalez and Jorge Acosta. Those five are each being held on $1 million dollar bonds, while Torres’ bond was set at $3 million. All suspects have a court hearing August 1.

