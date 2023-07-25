Wounded Suspect In Attempted Midland County Break In Arraigned

A man wounded by gunfire who police say was trying to break into a Midland County residence on July 16 has been released from the hospital and charged with numerous felonies.

48-year-old Addiel Torres is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiring and attempting to break into a building, felony firearm and others. Police say he and five other suspects attempted to break into a marijuana grow operation in Warren Township but were thwarted in the attempt when a resident of the home shot Torres.

The other suspects named in the case are Andy Gomez-Niebla, Roberto Padron-Alvarez, Yoany Alvarez-Antuna, Yuan Biart-Gonzalez and Jorge Acosta. Those five are each being held on $1 million dollar bonds, while Torres’ bond was set at $3 million. All suspects have a court hearing August 1.