Wound Care Center Opening at Ascension Standish Hospital

Ascension Standish Hospital is opening a new wound care center Wednesday as an outpatient service offering comprehensive care to individuals with difficult-to-heal or non-healing wounds.

Located at 805 W. Cedar Street in Standish, the wound care center is managed by RestorixHealth, one of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive wound care and amputation prevention. In addition to the the new center, they also manage a state-of-the-art wound care and hyperbaric center at Ascension St. Mary’s Towne Centre in Saginaw and a satellite office at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City. The care team includes physicians specializing in wound-healing treatments and certified wound care nurses.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 846-3455.