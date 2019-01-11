Work Underway On Master Plan For Grove Park In Midland

Work is underway to develop a master plan for Midland’s Grove Park.

More than 40 people attended the Midland Community Center Thursday to suggest ideas including security cameras, new play equipment and small gathering spaces for the site located in a mostly residential area of the city.

Midland Public Services Director Karen Murphy says the Midland Rotary Club is interested in financing initial improvements, but that other community groups could step if they’re interested and have the money.

Murphy added a draft of the plan will be unveiled at a Midland Parks and Recreation Commission meeting scheduled for March 5th at Seven PM in Midland City Hall. She says the plan should be completed by early May after any further changes are made.