Work to Begin on M-30 Over the Tittabawassee River
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River (source: MDOT)
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to begin repairs to M-30 over the Tittabawassee River in Edenville.
The bridge sustained extensive damage to the piers and bridge approach during flooding in May. Midland based Fisher Contracting was awarded the $1.2 million contract and will begin work Monday, August 3.
In late June, an emergency contract was issued to begin debris removal at the site. Following debris removal, crews were able to inspect the existing structure and determine what repairs were necessary and feasible to reopen the bridge to traffic.
Crews will retrofit the existing piers with additional supports and rebuild the road and bridge approach. The repairs will allow the bridge to reopen to traffic, restoring mobility to much of northern Midland County while plans to build a new bridge are underway.
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River is expected to reopen to traffic by mid-September.