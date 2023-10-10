WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Work Continues on Westbound U.S.-10 in Bay County

By News Desk
October 10, 2023 5:30AM EDT
The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the westbound US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps this Thursday as a part of the ongoing westbound US-10 project.

The work is part of an overall $32.8 million investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City. The project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek, and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024 with the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion, and replacing the current traffic signals. Westbound US-10 traffic at Mackinaw Road will be detoured via 9 Mile Road and eastbound US-10. The westbound entrance and exit ramps will close for paving and to allow crews to rebuild US-10 between the interchange.

The ramps will remain closed until November 2. The Three Mile Road bridge over US-10 is expected to reopen to traffic on Wednesday.

