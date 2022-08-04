Women of Colors to Reveal Findings on Racial Behavioral Health Study

In August 2021, Women of Colors received a $200,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to investigate the racial disparities in behavioral health follow-up care in Saginaw County.

Women of Colors has partnered with several community organizations to conduct research in Saginaw County through surveys, one-on-one interviews and listening sessions on the experiences of African Americans less likely to receive behavioral health follow-up care. The findings of this study will be used to inform healthcare providers and lawmakers on the necessary steps to initiate and direct necessary changes in the behavioral healthcare system in Saginaw. The study is the first of its kind in the area.

On August 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Saginaw Art Museum, Women of Colors will share the findings of the Racial Disparities in Behavioral Health Follow-Up Care Project with the community. It will also host a free health equity workshop on August 26 at the SVRC Industrial Building Auditorium at 1000 Tuscola Street from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.