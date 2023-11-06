Women of Colors Hosts Annual Coat Drive

Women of Colors will host their 9th Annual Warm A Child For Winter Drive-Thru Coat Giveaway this Saturday at 1000 Tuscola Street in Saginaw.

New and gently used coats, as well as winter accessories, will be given away. Additionally, the Church of Christ South 17th will be distributing bags of household items to support children in the Saginaw community. This event will be conducted exclusively as a drive-thru, and parents must have their children inside their vehicles to receive coat donations and provide registration forms on the day of the event.

Registration forms are available on the Women of Colors Facebook page and at womenofcolors.org.