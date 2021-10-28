Women Injured in Box Explosion in Stable Condition

Police have identified the two women injured at a Clare County storage facility.
27-year-old Brittany Davis of Mt. Pleasant and 44-year-old Amanda Wonsey of Shepherd were at the Grant Township business on Tuesday, October 26, handling a box with unknown materials. The box exploded in one of the women’s hands. One woman received ear injuries while the other suffered injuries to her leg. They were able to drive themselves to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare, where they are listed in stable condition.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, plus state police are investigating the incident.