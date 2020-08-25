Woman’s Body Discovered in Northern Bay County Identified
Police in Bay County have identified a woman whose body was found August 17.
The body, located behind a building near Neuman Road in Mount Forest Township, was badly burned. The victim was 36-year-old Heidi Dowd of West Branch, a mother of five. An autopsy revealed Dowd was killed by a gunshot.
Investigators are working to determine how Dowd ended up in Bay County. She had not been reported missing prior to the discovery of the body. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 895-4050.