Woman who wanted Nancy Pelosi to “hang” on Jan. 6 sentenced

Capitol riot defendant Pauline Bauer, on Jan. 6, 2021. Government exhibit

A 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted to “hang” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years behind bars.

Pauline Bauer was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and fined $2,000 for her conviction on charges including obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 6, as she was close to Pelosi’s office, Bauer yelled, “They’re criminals. They need to hang. Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f***ing b****.” Prosecutors also introduced body camera footage showing Bauer about 30 feet from Pelosi’s office, saying, “Bring her out. Bring her out here. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out here.” When a Washington, D.C., police officer tried to push Bauer from the vicinity, Bauer pushed the officer back, according to prosecutors.

Bauer was a part of the crowd that forced the U.S. Capitol Police to retreat up the stairs, before she was eventually escorted out of the building, the federal government said.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, in the largest criminal investigation in the Justice Department’s history. And over 300 defendants have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

— Scott MacFarlane and Robert Legare contributed to this report.